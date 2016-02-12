SEOUL Feb 12 South Korean shares extended losses on Friday to 2 percent as anxious investors raced to unload risky assets after the dollar headed to a 15-month low against a strong Japanese yen.

Elsewhere, the Nikkei share index tumbled more than 5 pct on a strong yen in morning trade.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.3 percent at 1,818.47 points as of 0300 GMT. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)