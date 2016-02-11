SEOUL Feb 11 South Korean shares extended losses on Thursday to 3 percent as investors raced to safe-haven assets after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen increased bets the Fed may face difficulty raising rates further.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 3 percent at 1,860.25 points as of 0418 GMT. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)