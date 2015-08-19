SEOUL Aug 19 South Korean shares dropped more than 2 percent on Wednesday on renewed worries over the health and financial stability of the Chinese economy after share prices there fell sharply.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell as much as 2.1 percent to 1,915.91 points, the lowest intraday level since Jan. 21. It was last quoted at 1,918.26 points at 0329 GMT, down 1.9 percent on the day. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)