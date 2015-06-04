(Changes date, adds new cases, graphic)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, June 4 Eight days after returning from a
trip to the Middle East, a 68-year-old South Korean man
developed a cough and fever.
He visited four health facilities seeking treatment and
inadvertently triggered the biggest outbreak of Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outside that region, and what is
verging on national panic at home.
President Park Geun-hye has said everything must be done to
stop the outbreak that has infected 34 other people as of
Thursday, and killed two of them in South
Korea.
Hundreds of schools have locked their gates as the outbreak
rekindled fears of a similar coronavirus that caused Severe
Acute Respiratory Syndrome in 2002, and killed about 800 people
as it spread around the world.
The South Korean "index patient" was running a farm
equipment company in Bahrain, according to a South Korean
official, and had visited the region before returning on May 4.
More than half of South Korea's infections have been traced
to a hospital in Pyeongtaek city, 65 km (40 miles) southwest of
Seoul, where the man shared a room with another patient.
"The first patient was close to another person in the room
and it appears that more infections took place as he went out of
the room for checks, sneezing and coughing in the hall," said
Kim Woo-joo, an infectious disease specialist advising the
government.
Others became infected at three of the four health
facilities the man visited, authorities said.
Officials have not identified the hospitals where MERS
patients are being treated, but the Pyeongtaek facility has been
shut and staff quarantined.
A nurse there said there was a lack of knowledge about the
virus when the man was hospitalised. Health officials have said
hospital staff had not been aware of the man's Middle East trip.
"There's little understanding. His visit to us was just
unavoidable exposure to other people in the hospital," the
nurse, who is in quarantine at home, said by telephone. She
declined to be identified.
When the man was admitted at another hospital, where he was
finally diagnosed, he at first only told staff he had visited
Bahrain, which is not considered a MERS danger zone, health
officials said.
In fact, the man had also been to Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates, the countries with the most MERS cases and
most of its approximately 440 fatalities.
"We reported him to the disease control centre but because
he went to Bahrain, which was all we knew at that time, his case
dragged on," said an official at the hospital where he was
diagnosed on May 20, who also declined to be identified.
"Too much time was spent finding him positive."
The person the index patient shared a room with at the
Pyeongtaek hospital contracted MERS, as did that person's son,
who had visited.
The son broke voluntary quarantine and travelled to Hong
Kong and mainland China, where he was diagnosed with MERS. He is
in hospital in China.
As of Wednesday, the index patient was on a respirator in a
government-designated hospital. His 63-year-old wife also
contracted the virus, but authorities said her condition had
improved.
Authorities believe that other than the index patient, most
of the MERS infections in South Korea came from the health
facilities the index patient visited.
