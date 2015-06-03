SEOUL, June 3 South Korea on Wednesday
test-launched a new ballistic missile that can hit all of North
Korea, the president's office said, developed under a new
agreement with the United States that lets Seoul extend the
weapon's range to up to 800 km (500 miles).
President Park Geun-hye made a rare visit to a missile base
on the west coast to watch the launch of the guided missile,
which will be a key part of the South's defence against its
neighbour's nuclear and missile threat, her office said.
"The test demonstrated improved ballistic missile capability
that can strike all parts of North Korea swiftly, and with
precision, in the event of armed aggression or provocation," the
presidential Blue House said in a statement.
The launch comes a month after the North said it test-fired
a submarine-launched ballistic missile. If true, the statement
points to progress in the North's missile capabilities, although
some experts and U.S. military leaders questioned the
authenticity of the North's report.
South Korea's missile is the first developed under new
guidelines signed with the United States in 2012 to more than
double the range of the South's missiles to tackle its
disadvantage with Pyongyang's missile capabilities.
The North has a deployed arsenal of missiles of various
ranges and is believed to be developing an intercontinental
ballistic missile aimed at delivering nuclear weapons.
In 2012, North Korea successfully launched what is generally
considered a long-range rocket, putting what it said was a
satellite into orbit. The North called it a space launch
vehicle, but the international community said it was a missile
that violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.
The North is under various sanctions for its missile and
three nuclear tests.
Besides its missile pact with the United States, South Korea
has an agreement limiting the range of the missiles and a pact
on civil nuclear energy that bars Seoul from developing atomic
weapons.
