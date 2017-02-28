GENEVA North Korea scorned South Korea's suggestion on Tuesday that Pyongyang could lose its U.N. seat because of the use of chemical weapons to assassinate the half-brother of North Korea's leader in Malaysia.

"North Korea totally rejects the despicable, irresponsible, impertinent and illogical remarks made by South Korea," North Korean diplomat Ju Yong Choi told the Conference on Disarmament at the U.N. in Geneva.

"DPRK has never produced or stockpiled or used chemical weapons and our position is clear. We categorically reject the assumptions and speculations on the incident in Malaysia."

