SEOUL, July 21 South Korean President Park
Geun-hye said on Thursday the move to deploy a THAAD missile
defence system was "inevitable" because of a growing threat from
North Korea and that division in the South over its deployment
is what Pyongyang seeks.
North Korea's launch of three ballistic missiles on Tuesday
was the latest evidence that the anti-missile system is needed,
Park said at a National Security Council meeting.
This month's announcement by South Korea and the United
States to deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD)
unit with the U.S. military in a rural melon-farming county in
the South triggered loud protests from residents worried about
possible negative health and environmental impacts.
"If we continue to be divisive and social confusion grows
about a decision we had no choice but to make to protect the
country and the lives of our people, it would be exactly where
North Korea wants us to go," Park said, according to her office.
North Korea said on Wednesday it had conducted a ballistic
missile test that simulated preemptive strikes against South
Korean ports and airfields used by the U.S. military, likely
referring to the three missiles fired on Tuesday.
The missiles flew between 500 kms and 600 kms (300-360
miles) into the sea off its east coast and could have hit
anywhere in South Korea if the North intended, the South's
military said.
Many residents of Seongju, about 200 kms (120 miles) from
the capital Seoul, joined by opposition members of parliament
and civic groups, have demanded the government scrap the
decision to site the THAAD battery there.
Thousands of Seongju residents were expected to hold a
protest rally in central Seoul later on Thursday.
That follows a raucous standoff last week between residents
and the country's prime minister, who was pelted with eggs and
plastic bottles and trapped inside a bus for several hours when
he visited the county to explain the THAAD decision. Some
residents blamed outside leftist activists for the incident.
Park said North Korea could stage an act of aggression at
any time, including possibly a fifth nuclear test or cyber
attack against the networks of national and financial
institutions.
The North has also increased military equipment near the
land and sea border separating the countries, she told the
security meeting.
The two Koreas remain technically at war under a truce that
ended fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.
Tension on the Korean peninsula has been high since North
Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test in January and followed
that with a satellite launch and a string of test launches of
various missiles.
