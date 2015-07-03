SEOUL, July 3 South Korea's National Pension
Service (NPS) said on Friday it has increased its holdings in
Samsung C&T Corp to about 18.56 million common
shares as of June 30 from 15.85 million shares before June 4.
The increase takes NPS's holdings to around 11.9 percent of
C&T's total outstanding shares from around 10.2 percent earlier,
according to Reuters calculations.
NPS is the biggest single shareholder in Samsung C&T. It
could be the swing shareholder vote in Samsung Group's $8
billion planned merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries
Inc, that has been contested by U.S. hedge fund
Elliott Associates.
