By Ju-min Park
SEOUL Feb 15 Resentment has mounted so much in
South Korea against what has come to be known as "gabjil",
high-handedness by the rich and powerful, that parliamentarians
are proposing legislation to punish some of the worst abuses.
A bill to be presented in the national assembly this month
is formally called the "Conglomerates Ethical Management Special
Law" but has been nick-named the Cho Hyun-ah law.
Cho, also known as Heather Cho, is the daughter of the
chairman of Korean Air Lines and was sentenced last
week to a year in prison for an outburst on a Korean Air plane
while on the ground in New York. It was considered a severe
sentence by some legal experts.
The bill proposes to ban members of the powerful business
families known as chaebol from working at their companies for at
least five years if convicted of a crime. In earlier cases, some
high-profile offenders were pardoned, serving little or no jail
time, although recently-convicted chaebol executives have found
it harder to avoid prison.
In February, the Supreme Court confirmed a four-year
embezzlement sentence for SK Holdings Chairman Chey
Tae-won, who has been in prison since January 2013, among the
longest terms served by a chaebol boss.
In 2007, Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo
was given a three-year jail term for fraud but the sentence was
suspended in exchange for community service and a $1 billion
charity donation as the court deemed he was too important to the
economy to be jailed.
Cho, who has appealed against her sentence, was Korean Air's
head of in-flight service at the time of the Dec 5 episode,
which has come to be called the "nut rage" case. A court found
she had violated the law by ordering the plane she was in to
return to the gate after it started to taxi.
Cho had demanded the flight crew chief be expelled from the
flight after she was served macadamia nuts in a bag, and not on
a dish.
"I hope the recent case involving Cho has created the right
environment to pull together consensus on this," said ruling
Saenuri Party lawmaker Kim Yong-nam, the sponsor of the bill.
Another parliamentarian from an opposition party has proposed an
amendment along similar lines.
"There have been calls to put in place a systematic tool to
police heavy-handedness by chaebol family members, and stop them
from being able to participate in management just because they
are relatives," Kim said in an interview.
Cho's lawyer Suh Chang-hee declined to comment on the
proposed legislation.
It is not clear whether the legislation will be approved by
a parliament controlled by the business-friendly Saenuri Party.
Shin Seuk-hun, head of corporate policy at the Federation of
Korean Industries, a lobby group for chaebol, said improving
corporate transparency and ethical standards was positive, but
the proposed legislation appeared to regard a corporation as a
public interest group.
"It's almost like trying to supervise a company by getting
the public involved and treating it as if it's a group of holy
clergymen," he said. "It seems excessive."
"THREE-FIVE RULE"
A recent survey of 1,000 people found three-quarters
considered heavy-handed conduct by those in superior positions
to be a widespread problem in South Korea, with families of the
chaebol topping the list as most likely to be responsible.
Bosses at work, doctors and professors were also cited as being
unreasonably heavy handed, according to the survey by the Korea
Press Foundation.
Incidents that in the past may have gone ignored have
received prominent media coverage, including the January case of
a department store clerk slapped by a female shopper who
demanded a refund for clothes that had already been worn.
Even before the "nut rage" episode, a TV drama called
"Incomplete Life," which portrayed office workers bossed around
by oppressive superiors, was a smash hit with viewers who
identified with the characters.
"Gabjil", or "being bossy", has in recent years become a
mocking catch-phrase in a traditionally top-down society where
hierarchical roles extend to the workplace.
Kwon Oh-in of Citizens' Coalition of Economic Justice, a
civic group, said income inequality that gradually deepened
through the 1990s has quickened in recent years as policy
measures aimed at correcting it misfired and chaebol continued
to expand their economic dominance.
"Inconsistent policies have benefited chaebol and ordinary
people have lost their jobs," he said. "People are angrier."
In the nut rage case, the flight's chief steward, Park
Chang-jin, testified that Cho behaved "like a beast that found
its prey," treating "powerless people ... like feudal slaves."
Kim, the ruling party legislator who is also a former
prosecutor, said sentencing of powerful people was once dictated
by the so-called "three-five" rule.
"It meant for chaebol cases like this, the ruling would be
three year jail sentence suspended for five years: that was the
unwritten code," he said. "This case is important in that the
code has been broken."
(Additinal reporting by Kahyun Yang and Sohee Kim; Editing by
Jack Kim, Tony Munroe and Raju Gopalakrishnan)