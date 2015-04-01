By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, April 1 The former Korean Air Lines
executive jailed for her outburst over in-flight
service, known as the "nut rage" case, asked for leniency during
an appeal hearing on Wednesday as she sought to reduce her
one-year prison term.
Heather Cho, the daughter of the airline's chairman, was
sentenced in February over the Dec. 5 incident at New York's
John F. Kennedy airport, where she forced a Korean Air flight
crew chief off the plane because she was unhappy about the way
she was served macadamia nuts.
On the opening day of Cho's appeal hearing in Seoul High
Court on Wednesday, her lawyers said Cho admitted to the abusive
acts towards a flight attendant and the plane's chief steward
but she did not have any intent to disrupt flight operations.
"Let me take this chance to ask the victims for forgiveness
... I am repenting for what I have done. I am asking for
leniency," said Cho, wearing a light green prison uniform and
glasses, her hair tied back.
A lower court had ruled that the former vice president and
head of in-flight service at the airline had violated South
Korean aviation law by ordering the plane to return to the gate
after it had started to taxi.
Cho demanded the crew chief be expelled from the flight
after she was served macadamia nuts in a bag, and not on a dish.
The plane bound for Incheon, South Korea, which had started to
move away from the gate, had to return.
The incident stoked widespread ridicule, as well as outrage
over the conduct of the country's powerful family-run
conglomerates called chaebol.
On Wednesday, prosecutors said her sentence was too light,
questioning whether Cho had apologized sincerely as she also
claimed in court that she was trying to do her job as the
executive in charge of service.
A flight attendant at the centre of the case has separately
filed a civil lawsuit against her in New York.
Heather Cho is the oldest of Korean Air chairman Cho
Yang-ho's three children. Her siblings are also executives with
the airline.
