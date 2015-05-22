(Adds quote, details)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL May 22 Former Korean Air Lines
executive Heather Cho walked free after nearly five
months in prison on Friday after an appeals court suspended the
sentence she was given for her outburst over the way she had
been served macadamia nuts.
Cho, the daughter of the airline's chairman, was sentenced
in February to one year in prison over the Dec. 5 incident at
New York's John F. Kennedy airport, where she forced a plane to
return to its gate in order to expel the flight's crew chief.
The "nut rage" case provoked mirth as well as outrage in
South Korea, where many people are fed up with what they see as
heavy-handed conduct by the rich and powerful.
Her lawyer said after the ruling that Cho felt remorse for
the suffering she caused among the crew members who were
subjected to her outburst.
Cho, 40, did not answer questions from reporters as she left
the court surrounded by Korean Air employees and after she
changed into personal clothes from her prison uniform. She was
driven away in a black car.
Prosecutors were not immediately available for comment on
whether they would appeal the ruling.
The court upheld Cho's conviction, finding her guilty of
breaking South Korea's aviation law, but reduced her sentence to
10 months, which it suspended. It noted her previous lack of a
criminal record and that she is the mother of young twins.
"The defendant would have had a chance to reflect sincerely
on the mental anguish she caused in the victims during the five
months she spent in the darkest place in society while in
detention and away from family," Judge Kim Sang-hwan said.
Cho's lawyer did not say if Cho would appeal her conviction.
A lower court ruled in February that the airline's former
vice president and head of in-flight service had violated the
law by ordering the plane to return to its gate.
Cho faces a civil suit filed in New York by a flight
attendant involved in the incident for damage caused to her
career, reputation and emotional health, seeking unspecified
damages.
Cho resigned from all posts at the airline after the
incident became public. Her outburst began when she was served
macadamia nuts in a bag, not a dish, while seated in the first
class cabin of the A380 jumbo jet.
She is the oldest of Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho's three
children. Her siblings are executives with the airline.
