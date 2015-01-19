SEOUL Jan 19 The daughter of the chairman of
Korean Air Lines on Monday denied conspiring with
airline executives to force flight attendants to lie about her
first class outburst over the way she was served nuts.
Heather Cho, a former executive of the airline and head of
in-flight service before she resigned, appeared in court in
Seoul on Monday after her arrest on Dec. 30.
Cho had demanded the crew chief removed from the flight at
John F. Kennedy airport in New York after another flight
attendant served her macadamia nuts in a bag, not on a dish.
The plane, already taxiing to the runway, had to return to
its gate.
The incident, widely referred to as "nut rage", stirred
public outrage and ridicule, leading Cho to resign from her
posts at the airline and subsidiaries.
Defence lawyers denied Cho violated aviation security laws
by changing the flight's route or conspired with airline
executives to coerce crew members to lie about the incident to
investigators.
Cho, wearing a light green prison uniform, did not speak
during the hearing.
Her lawyers told the court that Cho felt sorry for her
actions, but that they did not merit punishment by law.
They also denied that she used violence toward the chief
steward. The steward and prosecutors had said he was forced to
kneel down and Cho poked his palm several times with a folder.
"As information that no one except investigators could know
was disclosed to the press, the defendant, her husband and
19-month-old twin boys wound up in a condition where they cannot
mentally recover," defence lawyer Yoo Seung-nam said.
Heather Cho is the oldest of Korean Air chairman Cho
Yang-ho's three children. Her siblings are also executives with
the airline.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)