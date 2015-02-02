SEOUL Feb 2 The daughter of the boss of Korean
Air, on trial in a case popularly known as "nut rage", treated
flight crew like "feudal slaves", a chief steward said in court
on Monday.
Heather Cho, daughter of Korean Air Lines
chairman Cho Yang-ho and the former head of in-flight service,
is on trial for breaking aviation laws and conspiring with other
company executives to force crew members lie about the Dec. 5
incident.
Cho had demanded the chief steward, Park Chang-jin, be
removed from a flight at New York's John F. Kennedy airport
after a first class flight attendant served her macadamia nuts
in a bag, not on a dish.
The plane, already taxiing towards the runway, returned to
the gate.
Park said Cho "was like a beast that found its prey gritting
its teeth as she became abusive, not listening to what I had to
say at all".
"I don't think Cho showed an ounce of conscience, treating
powerless people like myself like feudal slaves, forcing us to
sacrifice and treating it as if it was the natural thing to do,"
Park said, fighting back tears.
Cho resigned from her posts at the airline, including
vice-president, in the face of public anger and ridicule over
her behaviour, which raised questions about the power of the
country's "chaebol" conglomerates.
Park appeared in court in his uniform after returning to
work over the weekend after a leave of absence.
Cho's father apologized in court on Friday to Park and
promised he would not face any reprimand.
Cho's lawyers previously told the court that she was sorry
for her actions, but that they did not merit punishment. They
also denied that she used violence.
Park and prosecutors had said he was forced to kneel down
and Cho poked his palm several times with a folder.
Heather is the oldest of Cho Yang-ho's three children. Her
siblings are also executives with the airline.
(Editing by Jack Kim and Nick Macfie)