(Updates with prosecutors' request for sentence, paragraph 3)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL Feb 2 The daughter of the boss of Korean
Air Lines, on trial in what has popularly become
known as the "nut rage" case, treated flight crew like "feudal
slaves", a chief steward said in court on Monday.
Heather Cho, daughter of Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho and
the former head of in-flight service, is on trial for breaking
aviation laws and conspiring with other company executives to
force crew members lie about the Dec. 5 incident.
Prosecutors are seeking a three-year prison term if she is
convicted.
Cho had demanded the chief steward, Park Chang-jin, be
removed from a flight at New York's John F. Kennedy airport
after a first class flight attendant served her macadamia nuts
in a bag, not on a dish.
The plane, already taxiing, had to return to the gate.
Park said Cho "was like a beast that found its prey gritting
its teeth as she became abusive, not listening to what I had to
say at all".
"I don't think Cho showed an ounce of conscience, treating
powerless people like myself like feudal slaves, forcing us to
sacrifice and treating it as if it was the natural thing to do,"
Park said, fighting back tears.
Cho resigned from her posts at the airline, including
vice-president, in the face of public anger and ridicule over
her behaviour, which raised questions about the power of the
country's "chaebol" conglomerates.
Park appeared in court in his uniform after returning to
work over the weekend after a leave of absence.
Cho's father apologized in court on Friday to Park and
promised he would not face any reprimand.
Cho's lawyers previously told the court that she was sorry
for her actions, but that they did not merit punishment. They
also denied that she used violence.
Park and prosecutors had said he was forced to kneel down
and Cho poked his palm several times with a folder.
Heather is the oldest of Cho Yang-ho's three children. Her
siblings are also executives with the airline.
(Editing by Jack Kim and Nick Macfie)