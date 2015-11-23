SEOUL Nov 23 South Korea's crude oil imports
from Iran rose 98.8 percent in October from a year earlier,
while its total crude oil imports rose 12.6 percent year on year
to 83.9 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Monday.
For earlier story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports
in October, based upon the country's customs data:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014
Crude oil imports 83,874 78,140 74,473
(1,000 b/d) 2,706 2,605 2,402
Oil product domestic demand 73,201 69,110 68,886
(1,000 b/d) 2,361 2,304 2,222
Crude runs 83,064 80,352 77,814
Oil product output 91,851 88,842 88,970
(1,000 b/d) 2,963 2,961 2,870
End-month private oil stocks 86,989 87,532 85,311
Crude oil stocks 30,611 29,931 26,041
Oil product stocks 48,527 50,504 52,124
Oil product exports 40,220 41,835 41,491
Oil product imports 27,638 28,283 29,271
Operation Rate(%) 88.2 88.1 82.6
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
October compared with both a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014
Saudi Arabia 23,343 19,647 22,452
Kuwait 11,216 11,652 13,289
UAE 10,550 9,109 10,288
Qatar 9,151 9,796 9,273
Iran 4,071 5,909 2,048
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-October compared with those of 2015 and 2014 are as
follows:
Country Jan-Oct 2015 Jan-Oct 2014
Saudi Arabia 256,341 240,437
Kuwait 115,010 114,937
Qatar 105,112 80,399
UAE 83,500 90,751
Iran 37,707 36,844
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho)