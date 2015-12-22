SEOUL, Dec 22 South Korea's crude oil imports
from Iran fell 28.8 percent in November from a year earlier,
while its total crude oil imports fell 1.5 percent year on year
to 81.7 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Tuesday.
For earlier story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports
in November, based upon the country's customs data:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Nov 2015 Oct 2015 Nov 2014
Crude oil imports 81,699 83,874 82,969
(1,000 b/d) 2,723 2,706 2,766
Oil product demand 74,115 73,202 68,124
(1,000 b/d) 2,471 2,361 2,271
Crude runs 81,480 83,064 79,021
Oil product output 91,090 91,904 90,568
(1,000 b/d) 3,036 2,965 3,019
End-month private oil stocks 88,997 86,017 89,057
Crude oil stocks 29,743 29,631 29,885
Oil product stocks 51,210 48,535 52,388
Oil product exports 37,460 40,220 37,808
Oil product imports 30,485 27,638 23,183
Operation Rate(%) 89.4 88.2 86.7
* Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add
up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
November compared with both a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country Nov 2015 Oct 2015 Nov 2014
Saudi Arabia 23,049 23,343 28,421
Kuwait 12,318 11,216 8,801
UAE 6,509 10,550 7,613
Qatar 7,906 9,151 9,640
Iran 2,916 4,071 4,098
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-November compared with those of 2015 and 2014 are as
follows:
Country Jan-Nov 2015 Jan-Nov 2014
Saudi Arabia 279,390 268,858
Kuwait 127,327 123,738
UAE 90,009 98,363
Qatar 113,018 90,039
Iran 40,623 40,942
(Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)