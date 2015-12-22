SEOUL, Dec 22 South Korea's crude oil imports from Iran fell 28.8 percent in November from a year earlier, while its total crude oil imports fell 1.5 percent year on year to 81.7 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Tuesday. For earlier story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in November, based upon the country's customs data: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Nov 2015 Oct 2015 Nov 2014 Crude oil imports 81,699 83,874 82,969 (1,000 b/d) 2,723 2,706 2,766 Oil product demand 74,115 73,202 68,124 (1,000 b/d) 2,471 2,361 2,271 Crude runs 81,480 83,064 79,021 Oil product output 91,090 91,904 90,568 (1,000 b/d) 3,036 2,965 3,019 End-month private oil stocks 88,997 86,017 89,057 Crude oil stocks 29,743 29,631 29,885 Oil product stocks 51,210 48,535 52,388 Oil product exports 37,460 40,220 37,808 Oil product imports 30,485 27,638 23,183 Operation Rate(%) 89.4 88.2 86.7 * Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in November compared with both a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Nov 2015 Oct 2015 Nov 2014 Saudi Arabia 23,049 23,343 28,421 Kuwait 12,318 11,216 8,801 UAE 6,509 10,550 7,613 Qatar 7,906 9,151 9,640 Iran 2,916 4,071 4,098 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-November compared with those of 2015 and 2014 are as follows: Country Jan-Nov 2015 Jan-Nov 2014 Saudi Arabia 279,390 268,858 Kuwait 127,327 123,738 UAE 90,009 98,363 Qatar 113,018 90,039 Iran 40,623 40,942 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)