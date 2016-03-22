SEOUL, March 22 South Korea's crude oil imports
from Iran rose 102.4 percent in February from a year earlier,
while its total crude oil imports rose 20.8 percent year on year
to 96.7 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Tuesday.
For earlier story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports
in February, based upon the country's customs data:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Feb 2016 Jan 2016 Feb 2015
Crude oil imports 96,655 82,741 79,987
(1,000 b/d) 3,333 2,669 2,857
Oil product demand 75,454 77,676 68,139
(1,000 b/d) 2,602 2,506 2,434
Crude runs 90,494 91,499 78,577
Oil product output 98,610 97,284 85,862
(1,000 b/d) 3,400 3,138 3,067
End-month private oil stocks 95,517 87,793 82,306
Crude oil stocks 34,086 28,039 27,355
Oil product stocks 52,823 51,632 48,560
Oil product exports 38,323 38,055 35,861
Oil product imports 23,725 27,768 24,745
Operation Rate(%) 102.3 96.8 92.0
* Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add
up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
February compared with both a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country Feb 2016 Jan 2016 Feb 2015
Saudi Arabia 27,370 23,052 27,816
Kuwait 13,160 11,319 11,537
Qatar 9,106 7,848 7,958
Iran 8,184 6,467 4,043
U.A.E 7,294 6,507 7,787
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-February compared with those of 2016 and 2015 are as
follows:
Country Jan-Feb 2016 Jan-Feb 2015
Saudi Arabia 50,422 54,213
Kuwait 24,479 24,749
Qatar 16,954 18,398
Iran 14,651 6,038
U.A.E 13,800 18,209
(Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)