SEOUL, March 22 South Korea's crude oil imports from Iran rose 102.4 percent in February from a year earlier, while its total crude oil imports rose 20.8 percent year on year to 96.7 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Tuesday. For earlier story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in February, based upon the country's customs data: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Feb 2016 Jan 2016 Feb 2015 Crude oil imports 96,655 82,741 79,987 (1,000 b/d) 3,333 2,669 2,857 Oil product demand 75,454 77,676 68,139 (1,000 b/d) 2,602 2,506 2,434 Crude runs 90,494 91,499 78,577 Oil product output 98,610 97,284 85,862 (1,000 b/d) 3,400 3,138 3,067 End-month private oil stocks 95,517 87,793 82,306 Crude oil stocks 34,086 28,039 27,355 Oil product stocks 52,823 51,632 48,560 Oil product exports 38,323 38,055 35,861 Oil product imports 23,725 27,768 24,745 Operation Rate(%) 102.3 96.8 92.0 * Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in February compared with both a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Feb 2016 Jan 2016 Feb 2015 Saudi Arabia 27,370 23,052 27,816 Kuwait 13,160 11,319 11,537 Qatar 9,106 7,848 7,958 Iran 8,184 6,467 4,043 U.A.E 7,294 6,507 7,787 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-February compared with those of 2016 and 2015 are as follows: Country Jan-Feb 2016 Jan-Feb 2015 Saudi Arabia 50,422 54,213 Kuwait 24,479 24,749 Qatar 16,954 18,398 Iran 14,651 6,038 U.A.E 13,800 18,209 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)