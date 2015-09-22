(Adds more details)
SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea's crude oil imports
from Iran fell 2.7 percent in August from a year earlier, while
its total crude oil imports rose 3.5 percent to 88.7 million
barrels, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
showed on Tuesday.
For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in
August based upon the customs data earlier this month:
Details of the imports based upon the KNOC data are as
follows: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Aug 2015 July 2015 Aug 2014
Crude oil imports 88,688 93,504 85,712
(1,000 b/d) 2,861 3,016 2,765
Oil product demand 73,931 68,283 70,830
(1,000 b/d) 2,385 2,203 2,285
Crude runs 88,516 89,677 83,156
Oil product output 99,765 99,025 93,341
(1,000 b/d) 3,218 3,194 3,011
End-month private oil stocks 91,965 94,376 87,335
Crude oil stocks 32,231 32,116 28,016
Oil product stocks 52,263 55,030 52,089
Oil product exports 44,301 43,903 39,006
Oil product imports 23,670 25,698 25,263
Operation Rate(%) 94.0 95.2 88.3
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
August compared with both a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country Aug 2015 July 2015 Aug 2014
Saudi Arabia 21,760 28,356 25,596
Kuwait 12,672 14,015 11,197
UAE 9,575 8,525 13,182
Qatar 8,570 10,910 9,227
Iran 4,054 2,068 4,167
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-August compared with those of 2015 and 2014 are as
follows:
Country Jan-Aug 2015 Jan-Aug 2014
Saudi Arabia 213,350 191,334
Kuwait 92,142 92,027
UAE 63,841 73,501
Qatar 86,165 61,980
Iran 27,727 30,766
