SEOUL, April 28 South Korea's antitrust body
said on Tuesday that it is investigating U.S. database firm
Oracle Corp over whether its practice of bundling new
software offerings into maintenance services contracts is
anticompetitive behaviour.
Hwang Won-chul, a director at the Korea Fair Trade
Commission, told Reuters that Oracle also requires customers to
pay for maintenance services for all Oracle software being used
instead of being able to pick and choose which software the
customers want maintenance services for.
"We have not decided on whether there will be any sanctions
against Oracle," the official said, adding that a final ruling
will likely come in June or July.
The Oracle probe comes as the South Korean regulator
investigates U.S. chip maker Qualcomm Inc over whether
the company abused its dominant market position in the country.
The commission has not divulged additional details on that
investigation.
Oracle could not be immediately reached for comment.
