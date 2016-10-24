(Adds graphic link)
By Cynthia Kim and Joyce Lee
SEOUL Oct 24 South Korea's National Pension
Service (NPS), the world's third-largest pension fund, sees
infrastructure and the medical industry as good prospects for
returns in a low interest rate environment, its chief investment
officer said.
The NPS, with 540.7 trillion won ($476.27 billion) in assets
as of the end of July, is also looking to beef up its holdings
of alternative investments and trim its allocation to
lower-yielding domestic bonds, Kang Myoun-wook told Reuters on
Friday.
"South Korean stocks have been stuck in a box for the last
five years. World stocks might run into headaches as the U.S.
raises rates. We must boost our income from alternatives," Kang
said.
Despite the headwinds, Kang says the NPS is on track for its
2016 performance to match last year's returns of 4.6 percent,
outperforming larger peers including Norway's Government Pension
Fund Global, which earned 2.7 percent.
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the
world's largest pension fund, saw a negative 3.8 percent return
during its fiscal year that ended in March 2016.
South Korea's population is the fastest-ageing among the 34
OECD wealthy countries, putting the fund on a path to begin
shrinking in 2043 as payouts outpace contributions, increasing
pressure for the fund to boost returns.
To do that, NPS has set out to bolster overseas asset
allocations from 24.3 percent in 2015 to 35 percent or more by
2021 and increase alternative investments from 10.4 percent in
2015 to 11.9 percent by 2017.
The fund currently has 52.5 percent of its asset invested in
local bonds and 18.1 percent in local equities. Some 13.6
percent of the fund is invested in overseas stocks, while 10.4
percent is in alternative investments, including real estate.
SUPPORT FOR SAMSUNG
The NPS is the largest single shareholder in many Korean
companies including KOSPI index heavyweight Samsung
Electronics, and Kang likened steering the fund to
turning an aircraft carrier.
"We are such a huge investor, we cannot just jump into a
certain sector, we must follow pre-set allocations," he said.
"Let's say we decide to reduce 1 percent (of the fund's
assets) from the local stock market. That's 5 trillion won. The
South Korean stock market would crash."
Samsung Electronics shares have been roiled by the crisis
over its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, which it was
forced to recall. The shares are down 7.4 percent from a record
high on Oct 7.
Kang did not say whether NPS would support a move by
activist investor Elliott Management to split Samsung
Electronics into a holding vehicle and an operating firm, saying
it would consider what was most favourable for NPS.
NPS, which supports the nomination of Samsung Electronics
Vice Chairman and group heir-apparent Jay Y. Lee as a director,
"welcomes that the person with influence is coming to the
forefront, in terms of responsible management," Kang said.
Last year, the NPS backed Cheil Industries Inc's bid to
acquire sister firm Samsung C&T Corp, a merger that
had been opposed by Elliott in a bitter battle.
($1 = 1,135.2900 won)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Sam Holmes)