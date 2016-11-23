(fixes Samsung C&T Corp. RIC in first paragraph)

SEOUL Nov 23 South Korean prosecutors raided the country's National Pension Service (NPS) on Wednesday, on issues related to its backing of Cheil Industries Inc's bid to acquire Samsung C&T Corp. last year, Yonhap News reported.

