WRAPUP 6-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams govt secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
(fixes Samsung C&T Corp. RIC in first paragraph)
SEOUL Nov 23 South Korean prosecutors raided the country's National Pension Service (NPS) on Wednesday, on issues related to its backing of Cheil Industries Inc's bid to acquire Samsung C&T Corp. last year, Yonhap News reported.
Prosecutors and the NPS's investment management office could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
PARIS, May 14 French plane-maker Dassault Aviation SA sees a new sale contract for its Rafale fighter jet in 2018, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in an interview with French regional newspaper Sud-Ouest on Sunday.