SEOUL Dec 24 South Korea's National Pension
Service will stop currency hedging on its overseas bond
investments from 2019 after hedging is reduced between 2017 and
2018, the welfare ministry said on Thursday.
The world's third-largest pension fund, with assets
amounting to 500.2 trillion won ($427.34 billion) as of the end
of September, has already stopped currency hedging on other
investments from this year, it said in a statement.
The proportion of currency hedging will first be reduced to
50 percent of its overseas bond investments by the end of 2017
from the current 100 percent and then down to zero by the end of
2018, it said.
Currently the pension service has to sell currency forwards
or swaps to hedge against its foreign-currency purchases for
investment in overseas bonds.
The pension service will instead try to minimise currency
risks by managing the make-up of currencies in its investment in
an effective manner, the ministry overseeing the service said in
a statement, without elaborating.
The pension service invested 21.7 trillion won in overseas
bonds as of the end of September, representing 4.3 percent of
its total investment, its data showed. That compares with 265.8
trillion won or 53.1 percent invested in domestic stocks.
($1 = 1,170.5000 won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)