SEOUL Nov 21 South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) decided to buy an office building that Deutsche Bank AG is constructing in Frankfurt for about 350 billion won ($315.03 million), a source briefed on the matter said on Friday.

The world's fourth-largest pension fund anticipates yearly returns of about 7 percent from the investment. The building is expected to be completed in 2016 and occupied long-term by Deutsche Bank affiliates, the source said.

The source declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. A spokesman for NPS declined to comment.

(1 US dollar = 1,111.0000 Korean won)