SEOUL Nov 21 South Korea's National Pension
Service (NPS) decided to buy an office building that Deutsche
Bank AG is constructing in Frankfurt for about 350
billion won ($315.03 million), a source briefed on the matter
said on Friday.
The world's fourth-largest pension fund anticipates yearly
returns of about 7 percent from the investment. The building is
expected to be completed in 2016 and occupied long-term by
Deutsche Bank affiliates, the source said.
The source declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media. A spokesman for NPS declined
to comment.
(1 US dollar = 1,111.0000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)