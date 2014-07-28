SEOUL, July 29 South Korea's National Pension
Service (NPS) plans to invest about 820 billion Korean won ($800
million) in real estate assets in Poland, a fund spokeswoman
confirmed on Tuesday.
The world's fourth-largest pension fund decided last week to
invest the money in two shopping malls and a power transmission
tower in Poland.
The spokeswoman declined to comment on further details as
the investment contract has not yet been signed.
NPS had invested 21.4 trillion won, or 4.9 percent of its
assets under management in overseas alternative assets such as
real estate as of the first quarter.
The fund plans to increase investment in alternative assets
to more than 10 percent of its total holdings by end-2019, NPS
has previously said.
($1 = 1025.7500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)