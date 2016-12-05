(Repeats item first published on Monday with no changes to
text)
* Heads of nine conglomerates to testify to parliament
* Lawmakers investigating influence-peddling scandal
* President Park faces impeachment vote on Friday
* Family-run "chaebol" have dominated economy for decades
* Witnesses have combined net worth of $18 billion
By Se Young Lee and Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Dec 6 The heads of nine of South Korea's
top conglomerates controlling revenue equivalent to half the
country's economy face an unprecedented televised grilling by
lawmakers on Tuesday, as the glare from a widening political
scandal falls on Korea Inc.
A parliamentary panel is investigating whether the so-called
chaebol, which include the heavyweight Samsung and Hyundai Motor
Groups, were pressured by President Park Geun-hye or her friend
and aide to give money to two non-profit foundations backing
Park's policy initiatives in exchange for special treatment.
Park faces an impeachment vote on Friday, laying the ground
for her to be the first democratically elected leader to leave
office early in disgrace.
Samsung heir apparent Jay Y. Lee is expected to take centre
stage at the hearing, after prosecutors raided the group's
offices last month. Samsung donated 20.4 billion won ($17.42
million) to the two foundations, the most of any group.
None of the chaebol, which are among 53 corporate groups
that gave money to the foundations, has been accused of
wrongdoing in the case, and Samsung has said it will cooperate
with prosecutors.
Park is under intense public pressure, with huge
demonstrations calling for her to quit and an approval rating
that has plunged to just 4 percent.
While high-profile witnesses often manage to avoid
testifying to South Korea's parliament, none of the nine chaebol
bosses has asked to be excused, according to an official at the
parliamentary committee.
"The chaebol chiefs' testimony will be linked to the reasons
why she faces impeachment," said Chung Sun-sup, head of
corporate analysis firm chaebul.com.
"If the chaebol chiefs try to dodge this the blowback will
be huge; they can't get out of this."
SEATING CHARTS
The family-controlled chaebol have long dominated Asia's
fourth-largest economy, often working closely with the
government in a system that helped the country rebuild from the
ravages of the 1950-53 Korean war but that critics say is due
for reforms including improved corporate governance and
transparency.
Local media have been fixated over details of the hearing,
publishing a seating chart that puts Lee, 48, at the centre and
the two oldest chairmen, including the 78-year-old Hyundai Motor
Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo, at the ends of the witness table,
evidently to give them easier access.
Some reports have said an ambulance and medical staff will
be on standby for Chung, who underwent heart surgery in 2009.
Hyundai declined to confirm the reports, but said in an
email to Reuters: "Considering the lengthy process of the
hearings and the current age of the chairman, we're taking
necessary precautionary measures."
The hearing begins at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) and could run until
10 p.m., according to one participant, with crowds of media and
protesters expected to gather outside the domed riverside
parliamentary building, built in 1975.
The hearing will break for lunch, and witnesses will have
the option of making their own plans, which could include a meal
at the guest dining room that will serve cheese donkatsu (fried
pork cutlet) or a fish cake dish, for 9,000 won ($7.70).
A staff member at the parliament's VIP restaurant, which
requires an invitation from a lawmaker, said he was not aware of
any special plans for the group.
Each witness can bring one lawyer and one company official
to the hearing, and, if needed, an aide for medical support,
according to a lawmaker's office.
HEAVY HITTERS
An official at retail-to-chemicals giant Lotte Group said
Chairman Shin Dong-bin was "calmly preparing for tomorrow's
hearing at his office with the group's executives", and that his
answers were unlikely to yield surprises.
Pressure on Park to step down is growing as some members of
her Saenuri Party say they will vote for impeachment. Saturday
night saw the biggest crowd yet at weekly protests in Seoul.
Organisers said 1.7 million people participated, while police
said the crowd peaked at 320,000.
The combined revenue of the groups appearing on Tuesday is
$776 billion, equivalent to more than half of South Korea's GDP
($1.35 trillion). The nine bosses have combined net worth of $18
billion, according to Forbes, led by Lee's $6.2 billion.
Park Ju-gun, head of corporate analysis firm CEO Score, said
he did not expect any major revelations at the hearing, but the
fact that it was taking place was important.
"There are two powers in South Korea that were untouchable -
the president and the chaebol owner families," he said. "The two
powers that were previously impervious are now being checked and
criticised, and that is significant."
($1 = 1,169.5200 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee, Ju-min Park, Hyunjoo Jin, and Yun
Hwan Chae; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Alex Richardson)