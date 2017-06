South Korean President Moon Jae-in waves as he leaves the National Cemetery after inaugural ceremony in Seoul, South Korea May 10, 2017. Yonhap via REUTERS/Files

BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with South Korea's new liberal President Moon Jae-in on Thursday about the North Korean nuclear issue, state television said.

China was willing to keep working hard with all parties including South Korea for the peace and prosperity of the Korean peninsula, Xi told Moon, according to the report.

