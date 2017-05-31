SEOUL, May 31 The daughter of a key figure in a
corruption scandal that led to the ouster of ex-South Korean
president Park Geun-hye is expected to arrive in South Korea on
Wednesday from Denmark where she had been fighting extradition
on criminal charges
Chung Yoo-ra, 20, is expected to be taken by prosecutors
from Incheon International Airport for questioning when she
lands. She fled to Europe last year to avoid being prosecuted by
authorities for charges linked to her mother, Choi Soon-sil.
Chung unexpectedly dropped her extradition appeal last week.
She was arrested by South Korean prosecutors aboard a Korean
Air Lines flight en route to Incheon, according to
Yonhap News Agency. Danish authorities had arrested Chung in
January this year and her extradition was made final last week.
Her mother Choi is currently in a detention centre,
undergoing trial on charges of extortion, abuse of power, and
attempted fraud to extort millions of dollars from big
companies, including Samsung Electronics in hand
with South Korea's ex-leader Park, who is her long-time friend.
The three women have denied all wrongdoing.
A payment by the Samsung Group to a firm controlled by Choi
and used to back Chung's equestrian career is considered a bribe
by prosecutors. Chung won a gold medal in group dressage at the
2014 Asian Games.
In return, prosecutors have alleged Samsung Group chief Jay
Y. Lee received political favors and government support for a
merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015, which helped Lee
cement his control of the group after the hospitalisation of his
father, former Samsung Group chief Lee Kun-hee.
Lee, held in detention and on a separate trial, has also
denied charges.
Chung faces charges that include criminal interference
related to her academic record and acceptance into a competitive
women's university with questionable qualifications. She was
also suspected of having received passing grades at the school
with plagiarised reports and despite poor class attendance.
Her entrance to the school and high school diploma were
subsequently cancelled after authorities found Chung's high
school attendance and test grades had been fabricated, sparking
public furor.
Prosecutors are expected to seek a warrant to keep Chung in
a holding cell as they can only detain her for 48 hours
following the emergency arrest that was carried out on
Wednesday.
