Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
SEOUL South Korea's Constitutional Court plans to wrap up hearings over parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on February 24, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.
The court did not give a date for giving its verdict after closing arguments but said it would make a swift decision to minimize the gap in the country's leadership, according to Yonhap.
Park was impeached by parliament in December and stripped of her powers pending the court's ruling. If the court upholds the impeachment, a presidential election will be held two months later.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.