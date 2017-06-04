(Repeats item issued earlier with no change to text)
* Environment to be put at centre of S.Korea's energy policy
* Seeks to impose environmental taxes on coal, nuclear
* LNG demand may rise up to 49 mln T on power generation
* Targets 20 pct share for renewable power by 2030
By Jane Chung
SEOUL, June 4 A proposed energy U-turn by South
Korea's new government would put the environment at the centre
of energy policy, shifting one of the world's staunchest
supporters of coal and nuclear power towards natural gas and
renewables.
If implemented, the ambitious plans by the world's fourth
biggest coal importer and No.2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyer
will have a big impact on producers. South Korea's LNG imports
could jump by more than 50 percent by 2030, while coal shipments
could peak as early as next year.
But experts warn that any move to halt construction of a
raft of new coal and nuclear plants, many of which are already
being built, could threaten energy security, spark claims for
massive compensation and push up electricity prices.
The plan by the new administration of left-leaning President
Moon Jae-in which took power in early May would move a notable
laggard in renewables towards green energy, responding to public
concerns over air pollution and nuclear safety.
"The government can't neglect people's demands and in the
long term it's right to pursue clean and safe energy. But there
will be many challenges," said Sonn Yang-Hoon, Economics
Professor at Incheon National University.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, gets 70 percent
of its electricity from thermal coal and nuclear reactors, and
offers tax benefits to both sectors to ensure abundant
electricity at affordable prices.
While Moon's energy roadmap is still being hashed out, his
staff say that care for the environment will play a central role
in forming policy.
"Currently taxes are imposed on gas for power generation,
and we plan to correct the skewed tax system by seeking to levy
environmental taxes on coal and nuclear," said Paik Ungyu, an
energy engineering professor at Hanyang University who advises
Moon on energy policy.
The government hopes to boost gas-fired generation from
about 18 percent now to 27 percent by 2030 and boost the use of
renewables, now mainly hydro, from roughly 5 percent to 20
percent, said Paik.
At the same time, coal's contribution would fall from about
40 percent to 21.8 percent and nuclear from 30 percent to 21.6
percent, based on power demand growth of 2.2 percent.
DRAMATIC SHIFT
A key short-term option is to boost the operating rates of
gas-fired power stations from 40 percent to 60 percent through
the reduction or removal of tariffs on gas imports. Coal and
nuclear power are exempt from import tariffs.
The price of gas-fired electricity in March was 129.51 won
($0.1160) per kilowatt-hour (kWh), 40 percent more than coal and
nearly double the cost of nuclear power, according to data from
Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO).
Long-term energy economics favour policy change, with
renewable costs falling sharply due to improved technology and
LNG prices LNG-AS sliding over 70 percent from their 2014 peak
on a huge supply increase, especially from Australia and the
United States.
"If there are no new nuclear and coal plants, the potential
LNG imports could be 46-49 million tonnes per annum depending on
the success of the renewable targets," said Chong Zhi Xin,
principal Asia LNG analyst at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
Moon this month ordered a temporary halt on 10 old
coal-fired power plants and outlined plans to bring forward
their permanent closure.
More controversially, he pledged during his campaign to
review existing plans to build nine coal power plants and eight
nuclear reactors, including the part-completed Shin Kori No.5
and No.6, citing safety concerns.
Experts estimate up to $2.7 billion has already been
committed on Shin Kori No.5 and No.6 by state-run Korea Hydro &
Nuclear Power Corp. Work has also started on the coal plant
projects, although all are less than 10 percent complete.
If forecasts suggest that not building the new plants means
South Korea will be unable to meet projected electricity demand,
then the government's pledges won't be feasible, said Kim
Nam-il, senior research fellow at the Korea Energy Economic
Institute
The Independent Power Producer Association, which represents
the coal and gas industries, estimates that nearly $2 billion
has also been spent on the nine coal-fired plants under threat,
raising the issue of compensation.
"The government can't unilaterally push cancellations as
private companies have already invested in the projects. If the
government scraps a plan, it would have to compensate properly,"
said Yoo Seung-Hoon, energy policy professor at Seoul National
University of Science & Technology.
($1 = 1,119.7000 won)
