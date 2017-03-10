South Korea's Prime Minister and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during the National Security Council at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House and released by Yonhap on March 6, 2017. The... REUTERS

SEOUL South Korea's acting president said on Friday the cabinet would stabilise the country to prevent internal conflict from intensifying.

He was speaking hours after a Constitutional Court decision to uphold a parliamentary impeachment vote and remove President Park Geun-hye from office sparked violent protests.

"I respect the constitutional court's decision ... The cabinet should carry out state affair in a stable way and manage social order to prevent internal conflict from intensifying," Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who became acting president in December, told a cabinet meeting.

Hwang asked relevant ministries to prepare quickly for a presidential election to be held within 60 days.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)