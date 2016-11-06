A man holds up a placard that reads ''Call for Park Geun-hye to step down'' during a rally calling on embattled President Park Geun-hye to resign over a growing influence-peddling scandal, in central Seoul, South Korea, November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL A South Korean court said on Sunday it had issued arrest warrants for two former presidential aides under investigation in an influence peddling scandal that has sent President Park Geun-hye's approval rating to a record low.

The Seoul Central District Court said in a statement that it granted a warrant to prosecutors to arrest An Chong-bum, a former senior advisor for Park, who faces charges of abuse of power and attempted extortion. An was already in custody under an emergency detention order.

The court said it also issued an arrest warrant for a second former presidential aide, Jeong Ho-seong, who also had already been held in temporary custody. Prosecutors apprehended Jeong late on Thursday on suspicion of leaking classified information.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)