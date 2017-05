South Korean President Park Geun-hye visits the scene of a fire at a traditional market in Daegu, South Korea, December 1, 2016. Lee Jong-hyun/News1 via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye's approval rating remained at a record low of 4 percent, according to a Gallup Korea opinion poll released on Friday, amid a growing political scandal.

Park is under intense pressure to step down over a corruption scandal involving a close friend accused of meddling in state affairs.

Gallup Korea, based in Seoul, is not affiliated with U.S.-based Gallup Inc.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Yun Hwan Chae; Editing by Paul Tait)