South Korean President Moon Jae-in takes a walk with senior presidential secretaries at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, May 11, 2017. Picture taken on May 11, 2017. Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.

Moon told a media briefing that he had appointed former vice finance minister Kim Dong-yeon as deputy prime minister and finance minister, while a United Nations senior adviser on policy Kang Kyung-wha was tapped as the next foreign minister.

Moon also named Chung Eui-yong, his top foreign policy adviser during the presidential election campaign, as his national security adviser.

