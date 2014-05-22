(Adds details, quote)
By Jack Kim and Ju-min Park
SEOUL May 22 South Korean President Park
Geun-hye named on Thursday a former supreme court justice with a
reputation for fighting corruption as prime minister to replace
an incumbent who resigned over the government's slow response to
last month's ferry disaster.
Ahn Dai-hee will be mandated to oversee the reform of
government structures, Park's spokesman Min Kyung-wook said.
"We believe he is the person who will successfully
restructure the country by pushing through reforms of
bureaucracy and government and normalising what has been
abnormal in our society," Min said.
Park also accepted the resignation of the director of the
National Intelligence Service and the presidential Blue House
chief secretary for national security, Min said.
Ten days after the ferry Sewol capsized and sank on April 16
on a routine journey, Prime Minister Chung Hong-won offered his
resignation amid an outpouring of anger over the pace of the
rescue operation. More than 300 passengers died, most of them
schoolchildren.
Park said this week she would overhaul government structures
and improve safety oversight to guard against any recurrence of
preventible disasters. She announced the breakup of the coast
guard for failing in its duties.
Ahn was a prosecutor before joining the bench in 2006 and
won praise for investigating corruption by confidants of a
former president and others in positions of power.
Authorities have offered a reward equivalent to
nearly$50,000 for the capture of Yoo Byung-un, the head of the
family that owns the operator of the ferry that sank.
Police fanning out across the country handed out leaflets
with Yoo's photograph, which was also posted online. The manhunt
has included a search of both Yoo's house and the rural compound
of a church that he co-founded, but he has eluded capture after
ignoring summonses to appear for questioning.
On Wednesday, prosecutors and police spent hours combing the
commune, but failed to find the 73-year-old fugitive wanted on
charges of embezzling funds from ferry operator Chonghaejin
Marine. Investigators see the alleged diversion of funds as one
of factors that led to the sinking and loss of life.
Of the 476 passengers and crew, 339 were children and
teachers on a high school outing. Only 172 people were rescued
and the remainder are all presumed to have drowned.
Prosecutors believe that Yoo and his elder son, Yoo
Dae-kyun, slipped out of the compound and could be hiding at the
residence of a church member.
Dae-kyun and Yoo's other son, Hyuck-ki, are majority owners
of Chonghaejin Marine through an investment vehicle.
Authorities offered the equivalent of $30,000 as a reward
for the son's arrest.
