SEOUL, June 24 The second nominee for South Korea's prime minister withdrew his name on Tuesday over controversial comments he made about the country's troubled past with Japan in the latest political setback for President Park Geun-hye.

The decision by Moon Chang-keuk, a former journalist, to pull out follows the withdrawal of a former Supreme Court justice last month over questions about the ethics of earning a large income after leaving public service.

Park had nominated Moon as part of a cabinet reshuffle in the aftermath of a ferry disaster in April that killed more than 300 people. Her government has been sharply criticised for the slow and ineffective handling of the disaster. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)