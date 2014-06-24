SEOUL, June 24 The second nominee for South
Korea's prime minister withdrew his name on Tuesday over
controversial comments he made about the country's troubled past
with Japan in the latest political setback for President Park
Geun-hye.
The decision by Moon Chang-keuk, a former journalist, to
pull out follows the withdrawal of a former Supreme Court
justice last month over questions about the ethics of earning a
large income after leaving public service.
Park had nominated Moon as part of a cabinet reshuffle in
the aftermath of a ferry disaster in April that killed more than
300 people. Her government has been sharply criticised for the
slow and ineffective handling of the disaster.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)