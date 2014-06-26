By Jack Kim
| SEOUL, June 26
SEOUL, June 26 South Korean President Park
Geun-hye rejected the resignation of her prime minister on
Thursday and asked him to stay on after her second nominee for
the job stood aside over controversial comments he had made
about Korea's troubled past with Japan.
The decision to keep incumbent Prime Minister Chung
Hong-won, who tendered his resignation two months ago over the
government's flawed response to a ferry disaster, heightened
concerns about her ability to rule and push through reforms.
"The fact that a prime minister who has offered to resign is
staying means it's going to be difficult to see her promises get
fulfilled," said political commentator Rhee Jong-hoon, who heads
iGM Consulting.
Park has suffered a sharp drop in public support since the
April 16 ferry tragedy that killed more than 300 people, many of
them children on a school trip. The latest polls show a
20-percentage point plunge in her ratings.
Her government has been criticised for slow and incompetent
handling of the rescue operation and she has vowed dramatic
reform to fix bureaucratic corruption and regulatory oversight
that have been cited as causes of the tragedy.
The post of prime minister is largely ceremonial, with
power focused on the presidency, but Park's failure to install a
convincing candidate cast fresh doubt about her ability to rule
Asia's fourth-largest economy and push through tough reforms.
"It's a problem. We keep seeing these stumbles and mishaps,"
said Daniel Pinkston of the International Crisis Group. "At some
point, everywhere, governments have to govern. You have to get
policy through."
Park is in the second year of a single five-year term and
has a parliamentary majority that can help her push through
legislation to implement her reform policies.
However, her ruling Saenuri Party has been reluctant to back
nominees who quickly became unpopular.
Park's second nominee for the top cabinet post, former
journalist Moon Chang-keuk, withdrew his name on Tuesday amid a
public furor over comments he made at a church gathering, where
he said it had been God's will for Korea to suffer under Japan's
colonial rule in the early 20th century.
Her first nominee, a former Supreme Court justice, quit last
month over questions about the ethics of earning a large income
soon after leaving public service.
"There is a serious administrative vacuum and division of
public opinion as a result of various issues that arose in the
confirmation process," said Yoon Doo-hyun, Park's chief
secretary for public affairs.
"The president has decided this situation cannot be left to
persist and, after deliberations, returned Prime Minister Chung
Hong-won's resignation and asked him to continue on with a sense
of mission and dedication," Yoon said.
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park and James Pearson; Editing
by Paul Tait)