SEOUL, April 27 South Korean President Park
Geun-hye accepted the resignation on Monday of her prime
minister, who had offered to step down over an allegation that
he took illegal funds from a businessman who committed suicide
in a scandal that threatens to weaken Park.
Park, whose ruling Saenuri Party faces a general election
early next year for control of the 300-seat parliament, has seen
her public support rating dip below 40 percent in recent weeks.
The main opposition party has called for the dismissal of
Park's chief of staff and for an independent prosecutor to
investigate claims made by the businessman, Sung Wan-jong, that
he had given funds to Park's aides and key members of her party.
Prime Minister Lee Wan-koo has denied he received campaign
funds from the businessman, but pressure mounted for him to step
down after news reports showed he had known Sung well. That was
despite his claim that he barely knew the construction company
boss who was himself a former lawmaker and was close to
politicians.
On Monday as he departed the post, Lee apologised for the
controversy but did not directly mention the allegation against
him or repeat his denial.
"There is a lot I want to say but I will leave behind a void
with the belief that the truth will one day surely be told," he
told government officials at a departure ceremony.
Sung, who was under investigation for fraud and bribery, was
found earlier this month hanging by his necktie from a tree.
Park's current and past chiefs of staff have denied
accepting money from him. Park has not been personally
implicated in the scandal.
Political contributions in excess of 100,000 won ($93) were
made illegal under a campaign finance law passed in 2004.
A public opinion poll released on Monday put her support
rating at 36.8 percent, sliding again after recovering slightly
in March.
Park has faced fresh criticism for her handling of a ferry
sinking that killed 304 people, with many victims' families
unhappy that the government decided only last week to salvage
the sunken Sewol, failing to announce a plan in time for the
one-year anniversary of the disaster on April 16.
Park did not immediately name a new nominee for prime
minister, a largely ceremonial post.
($1 = 1,072.7200 won)
