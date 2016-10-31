SEOUL Nov 1 The woman at the centre of a
political scandal that has cast the South Korean presidency into
crisis was detained late on Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported,
hours after she had arrived at the office of local prosecutors
to answer questions.
Prosecutors are investigating allegations that Choi Soon-sil
used her friendship with President Park Geun-hye to influence
state affairs by gaining access to classified documents and
benefited personally through non-profit foundations, a
prosecution official said earlier.
Worried that Choi may be a flight risk and could destroy
evidence, prosecutors placed her under emergency detention
without a warrant, Yonhap reported, citing a prosecution
official.
She was taken to a Seoul detention facility, Yonhap said.
Prosecutors and Choi's lawyer were not immediately available
for comment early on Tuesday morning.
Under South Korean law, a suspect can be held under
emergency arrest without a warrant for up to 48 hours. A longer
detention requires an arrest warrant issued by a court.
Choi begged forgiveness when she arrived to meet prosecutors
earlier on Monday.
In an interview with South Korea's Segye Ilbo newspaper
published on Thursday, Choi said she received drafts of Park's
speeches after Park's election victory but denied she had access
to other official material, or that she influenced state affairs
or benefited financially.
Park said last week she had given Choi access to speech
drafts early in her term and apologised for causing concern
among the public.
Thousands of South Koreans rallied in Seoul on Saturday
night demanding Park's resignation over the scandal.
Park is in the fourth year of a five-year term and the
crisis threatens to complicate policymaking during the lame-duck
period that typically sets in toward the end of South Korea's
single-term presidency.
