SEOUL Dec 5 South Korea's embattled President
Park Geun-hye faces a pivotal week, with an effort to impeach
her gaining support from within her own party and the heads of
the country's biggest business groups set to give testimony to a
parliamentary committee.
Three opposition parties introduced a bill on Saturday to
impeach Park, who is accused of abuse of power, putting her in
danger of becoming the first democratically elected South Korean
leader to leave office early.
"The chances of the impeachment bill passing on Dec. 9 are
50-50," Woo Sang-ho, parliamentary leader of the main opposition
Democratic Party, told a party meeting on Monday.
The vote is set for Friday. If successful, it would require
the approval of South Korea's Constitutional Court, a process
that experts said would take at least two months.
The opposition parties need at least 28 members from Park's
Saenuri Party to secure the two-thirds majority required for the
bill to pass. At least 29 of them are believed to be planning to
vote for the bill, members of the breakaway faction said.
Park's presidential Blue House aides addressed a
parliamentary hearing on Monday over the allegation that Park
and her friend, Choi Soon-sil, as well as a senior aide to Park,
put pressure on conglomerates to pay money to foundations that
were set up to promote Park's policy initiatives.
The heads of nine conglomerates, or chaebol, including
Samsung Group's de facto leader Jay Y. Lee and Hyundai
Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo, are scheduled to appear at
the inquiry on Tuesday.
They are expected to be questioned about how they came under
pressure from Park and whether they were promised favours in
return.
Park has denied wrongdoing but has apologised for exercising
poor judgment.
She offered last week to step down and asked parliament to
decide how and when she should leave office.
Opposition parties rejected the proposal, calling it a ploy
to buy time and avoid being impeached, and vowed to push ahead
with impeachment.
They cited another large protest rally on Saturday, which
organisers said was the largest yet with 1.7 million
participants and followed Park's third apology last week, as the
clearest reason why she should be ousted. Police said the crowd
in Seoul reached 320,000 at its peak.
