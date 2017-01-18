* Korean court says no to arrest warrant for Samsung chief
* Lee had been accused of bribery, embezzlement, perjury
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Jan 19 A South Korean court on Thursday
dismissed a warrant to arrest the head of the Samsung Group
, the country's largest conglomerate, a court spokesman
said, amid a graft scandal that led to the impeachment of
President Park Geun-hye.
The decision by the Seoul Central District Court to allow
Jay Y. Lee to go home is likely to come as a major relief to the
company and for Lee, who has tried to fill the vacuum in the
group's leadership since his father suffered a heart attack in
2014.
Lee had been questioned for 22 hours last week and was held
overnight on Wednesday while the court reached its decision.
The judge said in a statement that after reviewing the
contents and the process of the investigation so far, it "deemed
it difficult to acknowledge the necessity" of an arrest at the
current stage.
A Samsung Group spokeswoman did not have an immediate
comment.
The group's flagship, Samsung Electronics, is
the world's biggest maker of smartphones, flatscreen TVs and
memory chips.
The special prosecutor's office on Monday said it would seek
a warrant to arrest the third-generation leader of Samsung on
suspicion of bribery, embezzlement and perjury.
Lee had denied wrongdoing.
Park, 64, was impeached last month by parliament over the
influence-peddling scandal, a decision that if upheld by the
Constitutional Court will see her become the country's first
democratically elected leader forced from office early.
Park, who remains in office but stripped of her powers while
the court decides her fate, has also denied wrongdoing.
The special prosecutor has accused Lee of paying bribes
totalling 43 billion won ($36.70 million) to organisations
linked to Choi Soon-sil, a friend of the president who is at the
centre of the scandal, to secure the 2015 merger of two
affiliates and cement his control of the family business.
Earlier this week, the special prosecutor indicted the
chairman of the National Pension Service, the world's
third-largest pension fund, on charges of abuse of power and
giving false testimony.
