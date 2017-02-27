SEOUL Feb 27 South Korea's acting president
will not extend the investigation period for a special
prosecutor's investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that
could topple President Park Geun-hye, Yonhap news agency
reported on Monday.
The agency did not cite anyone from acting president Hwang
Kyo-ahn's office in its report but quoted a senior opposition
party lawmaker as saying he had been notified of a media
briefing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT), during
which the decision would be announced.
The special prosecutor's office sought a 30-day extension to
its current investigation, which is scheduled to end on Tuesday.
