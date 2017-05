South Korean President Park Geun-Hye speaks during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2016. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool

SEOUL South Korea's parliament voted on Friday to impeach President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal, suspending her powers.

The Constitutional Court will decide whether to uphold the motion and remove Park from office or reject it and reinstate her.

The prime minister will be acting president until the court delivers a ruling.

