SEOUL, March 6 A lawyer for South Korea's President Park Geun-hye said on Monday that the special prosecutor's bribery charge against Park was "an absurd fiction, far from truth".

Lawyer Yoo Yeong-ha said in a statement that Park did not request from Samsung for any financial support, nor receive any illicit favours from the tech giant.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry)