Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
SEOUL North Korean state media denounced former South Korean president Park Geun-hye as a "common criminal" on Friday, following a constitutional court verdict upholding a parliamentary vote to remove her from office.
"She had one more year left as 'president' but, now she's been ousted, she will be investigated as a common criminal," the North's state KCNA news agency said.
The short report was published uncharacteristically quickly for North Korean state media, which usually waits days before releasing foreign news.
Park was impeached over a graft scandal involving South Korea's conglomerates at a time of rising tensions with North Korea and China.
She denied wrongdoing.
(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Robert Birsel)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.