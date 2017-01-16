SEOUL Jan 16 South Korea's special prosecutor on Monday indicted National Pension Service (NPS) Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo on charges of abuse of power and giving false testimony.

The special prosecutor's office said in a text message it would provide further details in a regular briefing later on Monday.

Moon was arrested in December after acknowledging ordering the world's third-largest pension fund to support the $8 billion merger last year of two Samsung Group affiliates while he was head of the health ministry, which oversees the NPS.

