SEOUL Jan 16 South Korea's special prosecutor
on Monday indicted National Pension Service (NPS) Chairman Moon
Hyung-pyo on charges of abuse of power and giving false
testimony.
The special prosecutor's office said in a text message it
would provide further details in a regular briefing later on
Monday.
Moon was arrested in December after acknowledging ordering
the world's third-largest pension fund to support the $8 billion
merger last year of two Samsung Group affiliates while
he was head of the health ministry, which oversees the NPS.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Michael
Perry)