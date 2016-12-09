South Korean President Park Geun-Hye speaks during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2016. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool

SEOUL President Park Geun-hye on Friday said she hoped confusion surrounding South Korea's political crisis would soon be resolved after parliament voted to impeach her, adding that she would prepare for a court review of the impeachment motion.

Park, who was impeached by an overwhelming vote over a corruption scandal, apologised to the people at a meeting with her ministers and asked them to work with the prime minister to avoid any vacuum in national security matters and the economy.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn will be acting president while the Constitutional Court reviews the impeachment motion, a process that can take up to 180 days.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)