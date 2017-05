FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Park Geun-hye delivers her speech during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye left the presidential Blue House on Sunday and headed for her private home in the capital, Seoul, media said.

Park was removed from office on Friday after the Constitutional Court upheld an impeachment vote by parliament over an influence-peddling and graft scandal that has shaken the country's political and business elite.

