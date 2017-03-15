Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
SEOUL Ousted South Korean leader Park Geun-hye will appear before prosecutors for questioning next Tuesday amid a corruption scandal that led to her dismissal last week, Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday.
Prosecutors summoned Park on Wednesday for questioning and Park's lawyer said she would cooperate.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.