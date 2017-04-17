SEOUL, April 17 South Korean prosecutors on
Monday charged ousted president Park Geun-hye and Lotte Group
chairman Shin Dong-bin with bribery in the latest twist to a
corruption scandal that rocked the country for months.
Prosecutors charged Shin without detaining him.
The probe by prosecutors has already convulsed the biggest
conglomerate, Samsung Group, with its chief Jay Y. Lee under
arrest for bribing Park and her friend, Choi Soon-sil. All three
are being held at detention centres.
Prosecutors accused Park of colluding with Choi to receive 7
billion won ($6.16 million) from Lotte for favours, they said in
a statement. Park was also charged with abuse of power and
coercion by pressuring big businesses to contribute funds to
non-profit foundations, the prosecutors said.
Lotte has denied allegations that it made improper deals
with Park, or those linked to her, for favours. Park, Lee, Choi
and Samsung Group have also denied wrongdoing.
($1 = 1,136.3700 won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Christine Kim; Editing by Nick
Macfie)