By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her
"bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park
Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for
parliament from her ruling party.
Park has turned to a group of loyalists for her legal
defense as she faces questioning on Tuesday from prosecutors as
a criminal suspect in a widening corruption probe that has
already cost her the presidency.
Her legal lineup is a stark contrast to the star-studded
team assembled by Samsung Group head, Jay Y. Lee, who is on
trial on charges of bribing Park. They include high-powered
former prosecutors now with one of the country's top law firms,
Bae, Kim & Lee, known for its litigation expertise.
Park has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged in the
case. She could face more than 10 years in jail if convicted of
receiving bribes from Lee and other "chaebol" bosses in return
for favours in the scandal.
Park, 65, became the first democratically elected leader to
be removed from office when the Constitutional Court on March 10
upheld her December impeachment by parliament. Park’s lawyers
said she would cooperate with the prosecutors.
"I know and believe that Park is innocent, even if the press
and the world have made her look like a criminal," Sohn Bum-kyu,
one of the seven lawyers appointed by the former leader, told
Reuters.
SEVEN LAWYERS
Sohn is a one-term member of parliament who Park personally
campaigned for in his losing bid for a second term in 2012. He
has not worked as a prosecutor or as a judge, normally part of
the resume when establishing an influential private practice.
Among her officially appointed team of seven lawyers, three
have previously been prosecutors, but none of them in senior
posts - a departure from the usual pedigree of lawyers defending
high-profile persons in South Korea criminal trials.
Sohn said the legal team is bigger than that.
"There are more lawyers behind president Park Geun-hye and
seven appointed lawyers, but they did not want to be known
because they don't want to go through hard times in media," Sohn
said.
Yoo Yeong-ha, known as her "Bulletproof Vest" and who has
been Park's legal voice since the beginning of the scandal in
October, is also on the legal team.
Yoo was a legal adviser to Park's Saenuri Party, standing
for parliament three times under its banner, and losing each
time.
He was seen visiting Park's residence several times last
week carrying a briefcase, but did not respond to reporters upon
arrival and departure and declined to comment for this story.
Yoo, who has called Park his political mentor, said in an
interview with Reuters in December he did not hesitate for a
moment when offered the job as her lawyer. "I have complete
faith in the president."
A senior attorney at one of South Korea's largest law firms
said many high-profile lawyers were reluctant to take a strongly
politically tinged case like Park's. The attorney declined to be
identified due to the sensitivity of the subject.
Moreover, many of the country's top lawyers or their firm's
partners have already been retained by South Korea's embattled
conglomerates, he said.
DISCREDIT THE PROCESS
Most of Park's lawyers were involved in her unsuccessful
defence at the Constitutional Court trial, which turned on
trying to discredit the process and the integrity of the bench
rather than building a rigorous legal case of her innocence.
One of them, Hwang Seong-wook, said it was his personal
conviction about a client, not political considerations, that
determines whether he will take a case.
"My own criteria to accept cases or not is this: if a person
is a bad person no matter how positive public opinions are about
that man, I would say no. It works the other way too," Hwang
told Reuters.
Hwang said key to the defence of any charges Park might face
is that she did not gain personally from the chaebol's
contribution to the foundations backing her policies and did not
pressure businesses leaders.
"We will carry on what we've been saying at the
constitutional court and add some new facts as time goes on,"
Hwang said.
Her lawyers declined to provide an estimate of Park's legal
costs, which are generally not the same as Western countries.
One source close to Park's case said the fees were not
extravagant and Park was personally paying the cost.
"They should be committed and working hard on this long
journey, rather than making a lot of money out of this," he told
Reuters.
